KBC Group NV Increases Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YPF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 103.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 58,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 63.8% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.25. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

