KBC Group NV Invests $371,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,879 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 132.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BANF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BancFirst to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 31.27%. Research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $1,045,166.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $1,045,166.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,961. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

