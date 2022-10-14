KBC Group NV Invests $382,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,914,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

LPLA stock opened at $248.27 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $248.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

