KBC Group NV Invests $561,000 in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,211,000 after buying an additional 74,577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Iridium Communications by 30.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Iridium Communications by 237.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after buying an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 79.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 963,386 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

