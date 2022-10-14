KBC Group NV Makes New $564,000 Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.