KBC Group NV Purchases 1,316 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

