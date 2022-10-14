KBC Group NV Purchases 3,824 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

KBC Group NV increased its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HNI were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of HNI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in HNI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in HNI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sidoti lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HNI in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HNI stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.92. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

