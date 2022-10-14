KBC Group NV Purchases 390 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Incyte were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 96.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

