KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 13,205 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $44.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

