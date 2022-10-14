KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 26,419 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.33 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

