KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 581.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Up 1.3 %

SSTK stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

