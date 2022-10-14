KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $326,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after acquiring an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $431,538,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,861 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 90,991 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.91.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 2.73.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,061.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,061.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $3,710,568 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

