KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 321,928 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.