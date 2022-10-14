KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.40.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $256.73 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.72.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

