KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 924.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BC opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.54.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

