KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $170,362,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

