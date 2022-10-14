KBC Group NV Sells 158 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.