KBC Group NV Sells 15,820 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Premier were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 55.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 23,236.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Premier Stock Up 0.1 %

PINC opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Premier Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

