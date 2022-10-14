KBC Group NV Sells 1,738 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.78. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.