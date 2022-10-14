KBC Group NV Sells 2,170 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GATX were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 311.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GATX Stock Up 3.5 %

GATX opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.48. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

