KBC Group NV Sells 22,459 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,430,000 after buying an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,116,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,477,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,413,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,150,000 after buying an additional 438,280 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nVent Electric Trading Up 4.0 %

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

