KBC Group NV Sells 623 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AerCap were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $73,121,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 26.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 93.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,084,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Up 2.0 %

AerCap stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $71.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.