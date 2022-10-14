KBC Group NV Sells 713 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arconic were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Arconic by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Arconic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARNC. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARNC opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.63. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

