KBC Group NV Sells 713 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UGI were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522,707 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 2.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,671,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 23.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 482,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UGI by 24.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. UGI’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

