KBC Group NV Sells 7,742 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 31,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 7.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

