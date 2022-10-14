KBC Group NV Sells 7,848 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.09 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.