KBC Group NV Takes $434,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,923,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of APA by 954.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 6,220.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after acquiring an additional 889,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Up 2.7 %

APA opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.