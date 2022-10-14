KBC Group NV Takes $442,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in ExlService by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $2,118,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on ExlService in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $156.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $179.81.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. ExlService’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

