KBC Group NV Takes $445,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Exponent by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $88.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.60. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

