KBC Group NV Takes $560,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,209 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,088,000 after buying an additional 35,471 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 5.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.85 and a beta of 1.15. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.16.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.19.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

