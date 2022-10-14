KBC Group NV Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

ADC opened at $65.89 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 148.68%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

