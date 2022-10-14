KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 58.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of REG opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.