KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,425,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KLA by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,802,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.63.
Insider Activity
KLA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $278.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.56.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.
KLA Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.
KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
Further Reading
