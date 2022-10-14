Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.