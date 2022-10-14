Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 884,065 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,354 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $29,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

