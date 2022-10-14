Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 5,866 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 5,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $73,911.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,038,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,427.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, October 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 80,249 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $1,036,817.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,663 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $125,908.89.

On Monday, September 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 11,192 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $142,474.16.

On Thursday, September 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,635 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $20,846.25.

On Thursday, July 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,527 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $91,829.40.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.78. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.88). Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Lazydays by 4,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Lazydays by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

