Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $30,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,211,000 after acquiring an additional 372,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 62.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 718,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Logitech International by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 317,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 175,287 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Logitech International Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $91.13.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

