Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.30

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.30 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,401.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $125,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

