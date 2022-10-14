Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,290 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.