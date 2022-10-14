Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stake Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.09. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.61%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.