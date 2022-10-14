MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $70.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

