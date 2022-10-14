Matthew I. Hirsch Purchases 3,207 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UMH Properties stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The stock has a market cap of $887.10 million, a PE ratio of -40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

