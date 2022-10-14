Mendel Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,780,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,785,000 after buying an additional 259,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 25,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average is $119.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

