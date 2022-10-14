Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

