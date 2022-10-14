Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 714 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.12. The company has a market cap of $434.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

