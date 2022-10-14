Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,131.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,231.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

