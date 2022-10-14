Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,075 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after buying an additional 1,027,207 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Up 3.8 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $234.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.84. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

