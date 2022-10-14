Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $7,668,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

