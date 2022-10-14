Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,668,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.38.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $234.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.84. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

