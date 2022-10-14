Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,304 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $234.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

